Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

