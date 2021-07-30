Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $21.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $23.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $100.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $147.87 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,470.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.