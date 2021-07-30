Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

NYSE:CB opened at $167.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

