Piper Sandler Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National Bank by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

