PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 162,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,460. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

