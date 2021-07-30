Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. Plantronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 932,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,071. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

