Plian Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $75,804.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 831,634,961 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

