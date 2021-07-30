Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.29

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 6048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,003,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

