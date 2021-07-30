PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXP shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.