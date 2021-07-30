Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.22

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $673.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 643,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

