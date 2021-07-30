Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.430-1.480 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.