POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, POA has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $493,404.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,038,693 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
