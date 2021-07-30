Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.