Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,441,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,710,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,274,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.