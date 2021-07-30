Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.04 Million in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.