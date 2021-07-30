Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.12 Million in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

