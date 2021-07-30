Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.13 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 401,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

