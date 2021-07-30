Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after buying an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after buying an additional 263,054 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.