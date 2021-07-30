Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 48,300 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $6,425,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $3,038,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,303,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.58 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

