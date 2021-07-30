Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.