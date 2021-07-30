Polis Market Cap Hits $769,850.52 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Polis has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $769,850.52 and approximately $33.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.