Polkamarkets Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $444,774.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,122,942 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

