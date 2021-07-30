Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $100.07 or 0.00248969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $17,236.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

