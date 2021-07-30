Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) & Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Financial Analysis

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Polymetal International and Domino’s Pizza Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polymetal International pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polymetal International and Domino’s Pizza Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.87 billion 3.64 $1.09 billion $2.25 9.80 Domino’s Pizza Group $648.55 million 4.13 $52.77 million N/A N/A

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Summary

Polymetal International beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

