Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,132 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Popular worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Popular by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.38. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

