Populous Trading Up 62.3% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $138.41 million and $5.91 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

