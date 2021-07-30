Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,689,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

POAHY stock remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 685,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.37.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

