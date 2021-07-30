Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,369. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

