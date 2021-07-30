Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock traded up $11.94 on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,453. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61,649.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.