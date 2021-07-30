Power Integrations’ (POWI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 51,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,453. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

