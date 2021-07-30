Power Integrations’ (POWI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.
POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 51,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,453. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
