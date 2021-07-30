PRCY Coin (PRCY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $1.36 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,485,010 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

