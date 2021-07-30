Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Precigen worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 148.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,681,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,755,863 shares of company stock valued at $19,204,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

