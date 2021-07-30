Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,585 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 372.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 75.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $261.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.65. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

