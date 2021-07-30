Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $55,978,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

