Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.69% of REGENXBIO worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

RGNX opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

