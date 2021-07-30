Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 20,300 Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

