Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 879 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Lear worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

