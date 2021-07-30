Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,370,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 386.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 369.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

