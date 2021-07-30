Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 156.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.91% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 475.0% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 203,957 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.77 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

