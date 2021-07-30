Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,668 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

