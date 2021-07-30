Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

