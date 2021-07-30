Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.38 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $240.29. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

