Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Coherent worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Coherent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $245.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.62. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

