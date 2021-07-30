Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

ST stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

