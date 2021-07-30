Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.23 Million Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of AssetMark Financial worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,865,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,789,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

