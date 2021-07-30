Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.70 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of EPR Properties worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

