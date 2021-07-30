Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.12). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

