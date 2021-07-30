Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 872,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

OHPAU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

