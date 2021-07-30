Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,011 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

