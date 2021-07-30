Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 30,175 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

